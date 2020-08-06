Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Remain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to hang on to absolutely awesome temps for this time of year, but we now have a few storms joining in the mix. The best chance for this action is across the east and southeast through Friday. Once into the weekend, our September run ends as more typical August numbers start to show up for the first time this month.

Let us begin with today’s dose of awesomeness. Some areas start out in the 50s once again with a touch of fog around. Highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the region with fairly low humidity continuing.

There’s a little more moisture with us and this may fire up a scattered shower or storm. The best chance is across the southeast.

A similar setup will be noted for Friday as temps inch up a bit. Highs over the weekend are deep into the 80s with a little more humidity back in here and that could fire up an isolated shower or storm, but most stay dry.

The numbers continue into the normal category next week as the threat for showers and storms begins to increase.

