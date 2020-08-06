Advertisement

FBI Louisville now in charge of Crystal Rogers investigation

(WBKO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI has announced it is now the lead investigative agency on the Crystal Rogers case.

The organization made the announcement early Thursday morning.

In a release, FBI Louisville says it is working closely with several federal, state and local agencies including the IRS, Kentucky State Police and the United States Attorney’s Office.

“By utilizing federal resources and expertise and by bringing a fresh perspective to the case, those responsible for Crystal’s disappearance will be brought to justice.” the statement said.

As part of this effort, the FBI said more than 150 state and federal officers started executing search warrants Thursday morning, and will be conducting more than 50 interviews in Bardstown.

The FBI has also launched a website dedicated to sharing information on the case. It can be found here. The FBI said the site will serve as the official source of information from law enforcement regarding the case. The organization said the site will be paired with the release of previously withheld, new and unique details on the case.

“I ask that members of the community think back to July 3rd and 4th of 2015. For those individuals who have information about this incident but who have not yet spoken to law enforcement for whatever reason, please contact us,” said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown. “A hallmark of the FBI is we never give up. The FBI is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, but we are going to need the community’s assistance.”

A $25,000 reward has also been established for information leading to the current whereabouts of Crystal Rogers.

Rogers was reported missing by her mother on July 5, 2015. She hadn’t been seen for two days. The same day she was reported missing, Rogers’ car was found abandoned with a flat tire at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her keys, phone and purse were still inside her red Chevrolet Impala. She has been missing since.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

At least one hurt after crash closes major Lexington Road

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The inner loop of New Circle at Leestown Road is shut down.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feeling forecast continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
On a normal 6th day of August, we should see highs hover around 86 degrees in Lexington. This isn't a normal one. It will feel more like mid-September.

News

Beshear: ‘Good Decisions’ by students a key factor in keeping universities safe and open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Off-campus gatherings are already proving to be problematic for the University of Louisville.

Latest News

Regional

Golden Alert issued for missing Winchester man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Partin was last seen driving a black 2011 Hyundai with Kentucky tags 248-NBS.

News

WATCH | Beshear: ‘Good Decisions’ by students a key factor in keeping universities safe and open

Updated: 7 hours ago
Off-campus gatherings are already proving to be problematic for the University of Louisville.

News

WATCH | First statue to honor a woman to be installed at the Kentucky state capital

Updated: 7 hours ago
Across the country and right here in Kentucky there is a lack of public art that celebrates women.

News

WATCH | EKU releases statement after kicker quits, says coaches aren’t keeping players safe from COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
A member of the Eastern Kentucky University football team has quit over safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Ray Lewis’ sons transfer to Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis will play for the Wildcat football program.

News

First statue to honor a woman to be installed at the Kentucky state capital

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Across the country and right here in Kentucky there is a lack of public art that celebrates women. Wednesday it was announced a new statue would be installed at the state capitol in Frankfort that will honor a pioneer in Kentucky education.