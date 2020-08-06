Advertisement

Georgetown City Council meeting discusses police funding concerns

Chief Bosse says not only are his officers underpaid, they’re understaffed.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protecting Georgetown is the city’s top priority, but when it comes to finances, there’s a major lack in funding for public safety.

Mayor Tom Prather says it’s led to decreasing manpower for the fire and police departments.

“The city of Georgetown is authorized for 57 sworn police officers. We now have this time 48,” said Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse.

Bosse told members of the city council that money is the number one reason officers leave-- either going into the private sector or higher-paying departments nearby.

Not only is the department losing officers, it’s also struggling to keep up with the demands of a growing city, and the ratio of officers to citizens is getting wider.

Back in 1959, the city’s ordinance stated at least two officers must be on patrol throughout the night. Records show the population back then was about 8,000. 61 years later the population has multiplied, and the department only has three patrol officers a night, with one supervisor.

“We think the population of Georgetown is around 34,000. We believe our authorize strength should be in the 70s,” Bosse said.

The mayor understands the problem and says the finance committee is now working to solve it by looking for a long-term solution.

“We want to give rational, reasonable, sustainable plans that are the right way to run a city,” mayor Prather said.

The mayor expects to release the fiscal year data at the upcoming city council meeting.

