Golden Alert issued for missing Winchester man

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Winchester man.

The Winchester Police Department is looking for 68-year-old James Larry Partin. He is a white man, 5′8″ tall and 165 pounds. Partin has blue eyes, grey hair and a grey beard.

He was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 5 wearing bluejeans with no shirt or shoes. Partin has dementia, and police believe he may be heading for Middlesboro, Ky.

Partin was last seen driving a black 2011 Hyundai with Kentucky tags 248-NBS.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they’re asked to call Winchester PD at 859-744-2111.

