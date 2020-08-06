Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Winchester man

Partin, who has dementia, was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 5
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Winchester man.

The Winchester Police Department is looking for 68-year-old James Larry Partin. He is a white man, 5′8″ tall and 165 pounds. Partin has blue eyes, grey hair and a grey beard.

He was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 5 wearing bluejeans with no shirt or shoes. Partin has dementia, and police believe he may be heading for Middlesboro, Ky.

Partin was last seen driving a black 2011 Hyundai with Kentucky tags 248-NBS.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they’re asked to call Winchester PD at 859-744-2111.

