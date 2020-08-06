Installation begins for ‘Breaking the Bronze Ceiling’ monument in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews began work Thursday morning to place a new monument to commemorate the 19th Amendment in Downtown Lexington.

The one of a kind monument is the culmination of three years of hard work and planning and as each of the five statues gets placed inside the ground, history is being made.

We are 5/5 on statues in the ground. I spoke with one of the women who has worked for 3 years to bring this monument to Lexington. Hear from her coming up later today on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/dVHWGtzcu5 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 6, 2020

“They’re going to be pretty eye-catching. I mean, 24 feet tall, I mean, they’re just going to be a destination,” said Kathy Plomin, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling Co-Chair. “I think that folks that come to Lexington if they haven’t heard about it already will come to visit.”

The statues commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment being ratified. That act by Congress guaranteed the rights for most women to vote.

Here comes statue number 1 pic.twitter.com/KMHEDom2yn — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 6, 2020

Each of the five statues is a silhouette of a woman suffragist. That in itself makes the monument unique.

“This has just been a project of passion because there’s just very few statues of women across the country,” Plomin said. “So, we’re one of the few cities that will have this type of tribute. I think it will tell a nice story for young women, and girls, and boys, that women have accomplished a lot in the past hundred years. We may not be there yet, but we’re going to get there.”

City officials will officially unveil this new monument on August 18th. The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

