Advertisement

Installation begins for ‘Breaking the Bronze Ceiling’ monument in Lexington

Crews began work Thursday morning to place a new monument to commemorate the 19th Amendment in Downtown Lexington.
Crews began work Thursday morning to place a new monument to commemorate the 19th Amendment in Downtown Lexington.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews began work Thursday morning to place a new monument to commemorate the 19th Amendment in Downtown Lexington.

The one of a kind monument is the culmination of three years of hard work and planning and as each of the five statues gets placed inside the ground, history is being made.

“They’re going to be pretty eye-catching. I mean, 24 feet tall, I mean, they’re just going to be a destination,” said Kathy Plomin, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling Co-Chair. “I think that folks that come to Lexington if they haven’t heard about it already will come to visit.”

The statues commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment being ratified. That act by Congress guaranteed the rights for most women to vote.

Each of the five statues is a silhouette of a woman suffragist. That in itself makes the monument unique.

“This has just been a project of passion because there’s just very few statues of women across the country,” Plomin said. “So, we’re one of the few cities that will have this type of tribute. I think it will tell a nice story for young women, and girls, and boys, that women have accomplished a lot in the past hundred years. We may not be there yet, but we’re going to get there.”

City officials will officially unveil this new monument on August 18th. The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports Lexington’s 4th-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

State

FBI searching three properties in Crystal Rogers investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The FBI said more than 150 state and federal officers started executing search warrants Thursday morning and will be conducting more than 50 interviews in Bardstown.

Lexington

At least one hurt after crash closes major Lexington Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The inner loop of New Circle at Leestown Road is shut down.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feeling forecast continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
On a normal 6th day of August, we should see highs hover around 86 degrees in Lexington. This isn't a normal one. It will feel more like mid-September.

News

Beshear: ‘Good Decisions’ by students a key factor in keeping universities safe and open

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Off-campus gatherings are already proving to be problematic for the University of Louisville.

Regional

Golden Alert issued for missing Winchester man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Partin was last seen driving a black 2011 Hyundai with Kentucky tags 248-NBS.

News

WATCH | Beshear: ‘Good Decisions’ by students a key factor in keeping universities safe and open

Updated: 11 hours ago
Off-campus gatherings are already proving to be problematic for the University of Louisville.

News

WATCH | First statue to honor a woman to be installed at the Kentucky state capital

Updated: 11 hours ago
Across the country and right here in Kentucky there is a lack of public art that celebrates women.

News

WATCH | EKU releases statement after kicker quits, says coaches aren’t keeping players safe from COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
A member of the Eastern Kentucky University football team has quit over safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.