Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feeling forecast continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a normal 6th day of August, we should see highs hover around 86 degrees in Lexington. This isn’t a normal one. It will feel more like mid-September.

We are tracking another very nice day in the world of weather. You will see highs coming in around 80 this afternoon. Humidity will remain at some very comfortable levels. It is one of those easy days to enjoy!

The shower chances will still be lingering around parts of eastern Kentucky. An area of low pressure will keep sweeping showers into our skies from the southeast. It will not be a washout by any means, but that area will have a better shot of seeing scattered showers.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

