Kentucky just outside the Top 25 in preseason coaches poll
The Wildcats received 73 points, good enough for No. 29 in the poll.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is ranked just outside of the Top 25 in the preseason coaches poll.
With 73 points, that theoretically puts the Wildcats at No. 29 in the poll.
Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M are all ranked in the Top 15.
Clemson is atop the USA Today preseason poll for a second straight year.
The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes. Ohio State is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five.
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.
