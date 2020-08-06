Kentucky just outside the Top 25 in preseason coaches poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is ranked just outside of the Top 25 in the preseason coaches poll.

With 73 points, that theoretically puts the Wildcats at No. 29 in the poll.

USA Today coaches poll:



1-Clemson

2-Ohio St

3-Bama

4-UGA

5-LSU

6-OU

7-Penn St

8-Florida

9-Oregon

10-Notre Dame

11-Auburn

12-Wisconsin

13-Texas A&M

14-Texas

15-Michigan

16-Okla State

17-USC

18-Minnesota

19-UNC

200-Utah

21-UCF

22-Cincinnati

23-Iowa

24-Virginia Tech

Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M are all ranked in the Top 15.

Clemson is atop the USA Today preseason poll for a second straight year.

The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes. Ohio State is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five.

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.

