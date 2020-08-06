Advertisement

Kentucky volleyball receives SEC Championship rings in surprise presentation

In November, the Wildcats swept Ole Miss to capture their third consecutive SEC championship.
Kentucky volleyball receives their 2019 SEC championship rings.
Kentucky volleyball receives their 2019 SEC championship rings.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky volleyball head coach Craig Skinner and his staff presented members of the 2019 SEC championship team with their rings in a surprise ceremony this week.

Back in late November, the Wildcats swept Ole Miss to capture their third consecutive SEC championship. It was also their seventh SEC title in program history.

Kentucky also has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country coming to Lexington.

