Ky. Board of Education discuss COVID, school year plans

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s school leaders are meeting Thursday to discuss plans for the new school year.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and outgoing Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown gave presentations in the virtual meeting.

With school systems planning to resume classes in a few weeks, the board talked about a wide range of issues.

Lt. Gov. Coleman says they are looking down every rabbit hole to find more WiFi access for students, with more districts choosing to start the year virtually or at least having some of their students learning from home. She also says teachers will be able to use emergency days if they are quarantined because a student tests positive in their classroom.

Commissioner Brown says a big concern of his is funding. Brown says the funding issue is so dire at the Kentucky School for the Deaf that they had to use capital assets from the sale of property to pay a light bill.

The board also heard from the postsecondary education commissioner who says most campuses are starting with a third on campus, a third virtually, and a third a combination of the two.

He said campuses will not have a fall break and will be done with the semester by Thanksgiving.

