At least one hurt after crash closes major Lexington Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was hurt after a crash closed New Circle Road Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. The inner loop of New Circle at Leestown Road was shut down, as well as the entrance ramp from Leestown Rd. to New Circle. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a single-vehicle crash happened just prior to Georgetown Road. The vehicle was overturned and at least one person is hurt. The extent of their injuries is unknown as of now.

As of 7 a.m., the road had reopened in the area.

