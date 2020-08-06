New audit raises concerns with spending by the city of Salyersville

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon released an audit Thursday morning raising concerns about the spending of some tourism money by the city of Salyersville.

The audit found the city provided limited oversight of payments from the tourism account to contractors, including duplicate payments made to Mayor Pete Shepherd’s son and the Magoffin-Salyersville Housing Authority between June 2017 and June 2018. It also found the city used funds from the account for non-tourism related expenses without input or approval from the Tourism Commission, which has not met since 2009.

“This exam comes on the heels of our recent data bulletin, which highlighted a failure by the Department for Local Government to properly track whether local tourism commissions and other special-purpose governmental entities, like the Salyersville Tourism Commission, are registered with DLG and receiving audits as required by law,” Auditor Harmon said. “It further illustrates why steps must be followed to make sure local tourism dollars are being used properly, with accountability and transparency to taxpayers.”

The findings will now be forwarded to the attorney general’s office, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the local ethics board for review and possible action.

You can read the letter sent by Auditor Harmon to Mayor Shepherd below.

2020SalyersvilleTourismExam by WYMT Television on Scribd

