Advertisement

Ray Lewis’ sons transfer to Kentucky

Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis will play for the Wildcat football program.
Ray Lewis' sons transfer to Kentucky.
Ray Lewis' sons transfer to Kentucky.(Mark Brown/Getty Images, James Black/Getty Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis, the sons of Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, announced on Wednesday that they are transferring to the Kentucky football program.

Rayshad first played at Utah State before transferring to Maryland. The former two-star cornerback will now play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

According to Maryland’s website, he played defense in 2018 for the Terrapins and switched to wide receiver in 2019.

As a senior last season, he appeared in 10 games as a reserve wide receiver and on special teams. He caught three passes for 13 yards and returned four kicks for 52 yards.

Rahsaan has also played at two schools. He started at Central Florida as a defensive back in 2018 and then played wide receiver at Florida Atlantic in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division

Updated: 9 hours ago
It set parameters for each to make its own call by August 21.

Regional

Workouts for several UofL teams suspended after off-campus party leads to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brett Martin
Team members from the four sports who did not test positive or were not identified through contact tracing can return to on-campus workouts starting Aug 10.

News

EKU releases statement after kicker quits, says coaches aren’t keeping players safe from COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Landon White, a redshirt junior and a kicker for the Colonels, took to Instagram to voice his frustrations.

Latest News

Sports

Former UK golfer Cullan Brown dies after battle with bone cancer

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
The Lyon County native was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August of 2019.

Sports

Masks will be required for KHSAA football spectators

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
The KHSAA board is working on a “Healthy at Sports” guidance document

Sports

SEC unveils preseason football practice schedule

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
The start of Southeastern Conference football practices has been pushed back 10 days to Aug. 17

Sports

Butler, Adebayo score 22 each as Heat top Nuggets 125-105

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Adebayo added nine rebounds and six assists.

Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 19 to help Thunder top Jazz 110-94

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma City shot 53 percent from the field.

Sports

Lexington Legends beat Florence Y’alls at Whitaker Bank Ballpark

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Battle of the Bourbon Trail has led to Lexington.