Ray Lewis' sons transfer to Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis, the sons of Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, announced on Wednesday that they are transferring to the Kentucky football program.

The story continues 🤫 pic.twitter.com/z52vk0RgXN — Rayshad Lewis (@ThatOtherLewis) August 5, 2020

Rayshad first played at Utah State before transferring to Maryland. The former two-star cornerback will now play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

According to Maryland’s website, he played defense in 2018 for the Terrapins and switched to wide receiver in 2019.

As a senior last season, he appeared in 10 games as a reserve wide receiver and on special teams. He caught three passes for 13 yards and returned four kicks for 52 yards.

Rahsaan has also played at two schools. He started at Central Florida as a defensive back in 2018 and then played wide receiver at Florida Atlantic in 2019.

