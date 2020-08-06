Advertisement

UK releases results for first day of student COVID testing

The university has multiple COVID testing sites set up across campus. The one at Kroger Field is the only drive-up site.
The university has multiple COVID testing sites set up across campus. The one at Kroger Field is the only drive-up site.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has released data from the first day of student COVID-19 testing.

On Monday, UK began the first round of its plan to test 30,000 students. Out of 1,600 students tested that day, 12 results came back positive for coronavirus. That’s a positivity rate of 0.7%.

The university says the results are on a three-day delay.

UK says they will update the testing data on a daily basis. You can find the results here.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22, testing for all students will be available at no cost at five sites on campus and offered through Lexington-based testing and genomics company, Wild Health.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgetown City Council meeting discusses police funding concerns

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse told members of the city council that money is the number one reason officers leave-- either going into the private sector or higher-paying departments nearby.

News

Beshear extends mask order; announces new state fair guidelines

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Sports

Kentucky just outside the Top 25 in preseason coaches poll

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats received 73 points, good enough for No. 29 in the poll.

News

“World’s longest yard sale” continues as planned despite COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
The 127 Yard Sale is going to look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Beshear extends mask order; announces new state fair guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

Lexington

Widow of Lexington man killed in crash files lawsuit against suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The widow of a Lexington man killed in a motorcycle crash is now suing the driver accused of causing the crash.

State

Activists urge feds to crack down on alleged cockfighting kingpins in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Activists are urging federal prosecutors to investigate a number of alleged cockfighting kingpins across Kentucky. They say Kentucky is now among the top bird traffickers around the globe.

Crime

Man arrested after police discover images, videos depicting child exploitation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The discovery was made as officers executed a search warrant on July 23.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Remain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Warner changes will show up this weekend.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 4 hours ago