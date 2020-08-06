Versailles Fire Dept. rescues kitten stuck behind wall
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters in Versailles rescued a feline in distress Thursday morning.
A post on the Versailles FD’s Facebook page says someone noticed their kitten was missing and could hear it behind a wall. They tried to get the kitten out but couldn’t, so they called the fire department for help.
The department says they used a TIC, thermal imaging camera, to pinpoint the exact location of the kitten. Crews removed part of the wall and rescued the kitten.
Firefighters looked overall the kitten and didn’t find any injuries.
The kitten was then safely returned to the owner.
