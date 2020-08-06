Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear extends mandatory mask order; announces new Ky. State Fair guidelines

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear announced that he is extending the mandatory mask order another 30 days. He also says that the Kentucky State Fair will be limited to participants only.

The governor reported 516 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 33,254 cases. He says the state is seeing a 5.51 percent positivity rate.

There were eight new deaths reported by Gov. Beshear on Thursday, raising the state total to 760.

Among the new cases reported Thursday were 12 children under the age of five.

The governor says there are currently 701 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 140 people in the ICU. There have been at least 674,490 tests performed and at least 8,523 people who have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear says to expect new orders on Monday regarding bars and restaurants. He says we can expect restaurant capacity to increase to 50 percent, and a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants. Beshear is still highly encouraging outdoor seating.

