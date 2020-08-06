Advertisement

Widow of Lexington man killed in crash files lawsuit against suspect

Matthew Starling.
Matthew Starling.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The widow of a Lexington man killed in a motorcycle crash is now suing the driver accused of causing the crash.

Daezon Morgan died in June.

Police say Matthew Starling turned in front of Morgan’s motorcycle at the intersection of Richmond Road and Preston Avenue.

The arrest citation said Starling had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, and he admitted to having some drinks.

PREVIOUS: Lexington man indicted in connection with deadly crash

Starling is charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUI and possession of marijuana.

