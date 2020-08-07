Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Nice for now before Summer air arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue our pattern of beautiful days ahead for the end of the week, but Summer heat and humidity aren’t far behind as our pattern shifts.

Happy Friday, everyone! We are starting this morning on a pleasant note with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s and mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is around for parts of southern and southeastern Kentucky, but that should clear fairly quickly as we continue through this morning. As we continue throughout the day, we’ll have nice conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the mid to lower 80s. We still keep lower humidity around for now, but some isolated rain chances will show up for portions of southeast Kentucky this afternoon and evening.

We keep our dry pattern going into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Morning temperatures will start the day in the lower 60s and upper 50s for an excellent refreshing start. Then throughout the day, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures returning closer to normal. Highs on Saturday will reach into the mid-80s, with humidity slightly rising. Fortunately, we keep our Saturday nice and dry throughout the day, so get out and enjoy it!

By the second half of the weekend and into next week, unfortunately, our pattern returns to more average. August temperatures will be back in full swing this next week with highs most days in the mid to upper 80s, which is relatively normal for this time of year. However, with those temperatures, humidity returns as well, so it will feel much warmer than the 80s most days. The increased moisture in our region will also help spark isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances daily in the forecast, but no one day will be a complete washout.

