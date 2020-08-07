Advertisement

Lexington Police makes another arrest in deadly July shooting

Kaleb Henry has been arrested in connection to a deadly Lexington shooting.
Kaleb Henry has been arrested in connection to a deadly Lexington shooting.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department says another arrest as been made in connection to a deadly Lexington shooting.

LPD says 19-year-old Kaleb Henry has been arrested and charged with murder, robbery, and wanton endangerment in the Speigle Street homicide on July 27.

Police say Henry is currently booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.

On July 29, police arrested 20-year-old Isaac Suastequi, 20, and charged him with complicity to murder, two counts of robbery, tampering with physical evidence, and trafficking in marijuana.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

