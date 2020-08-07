Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Slowly Getting Back To Normal

(KCRG)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps are still running below normal out there today, but changes are about to kick in. A much more typical August temperature pattern is on the way, but it’s a setup that will also throw an increasing amount of thunderstorms our way. Those boomers look to kick in as we head into next week.

As always, we begin with what’s going on out there today. Highs are generally in the 80-85 degree range for many, with a few extra degrees showing up on those thermometers that need some work done on them. Humidity is still low, so it’s still pretty darn comfy.

Temps return to the middle 80s across the central and east on Saturday with upper 80s in the west. Humidity still isn’t half bad as our skies look mainly dry.

Sunday is mid and upper 80s for many and that’s right at our seasonal norms for the most part. The chance for a shower or storm creeps into the picture by the afternoon and evening.

The pattern for next week will feature a big heat ridge building across the northern part of the country. A system will move in from the northwest and put a dent in this ridge and that brings an increase in showers and storms. That same system looks to hang around our region or into the south for the rest of next week and into the weekend.

