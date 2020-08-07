Advertisement

Don’t wear masks, PPE you didn’t order, KY Homeland Security says

(WEAU)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WAVE) - The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security issued a warning to Kentuckians of a potential scam related to unsolicited packages from foreign countries

According to officials, many Kentucky residents have received packages in the mail containing masks and personal protective equipment they didn’t order.

“State officials believe this is a brushing scam where third-party sellers try to obtain five-star reviews in order to boost sales. In a brushing scam, businesses will send out cheap items to U.S. residents then generate fake positive reviews from the bogus transaction,” the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security said.

Kentucky officials said anyone who receives PPE in the mail that they did not order, should not use the items and report the package before throwing away the items.

Residents who have received an unsolicited package are asked to report the package to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer protection at 888-432-9257 and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s suspicious activity hotline at 1-866-EYE-ON-KY.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol are currently investigating shipments of foreign seeds that were recently shipped illegally to the U.S.

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating the packages also as a “brushing scam.”

