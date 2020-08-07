Gov. Beshear reports 573 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 573 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the state total to 33,796 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.57 percent positivity rate.

“I hope you are staying safe and have planned a weekend that will help you enjoy but also do what it takes to defeat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our positivity rate is up to 5.57%, and what it suggests is that we are still in a very dangerous place where this virus could easily get out of control.”

There were four reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 764.

The deaths reported Friday include a a 62-year-old woman from Graves County; a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 91-year-old man from Laurel County; and a 53-year-old man from Pulaski County.

Of the newly reported cases Friday, 21 were from children ages five and younger.

As of Friday, there have been at least 684,356 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky and at least 8,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We are in a place right now where this virus is spreading too much,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s beat COVID-19 so we don’t lose even more beloved Kentuckians.”

The governor is expected to have additional guidance for Kentucky’s bars and restaurants on Monday.

“Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” said Gov. Beshear yesterday. “Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home.”

