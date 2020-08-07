Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 573 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 573 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the state total to 33,796 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.57 percent positivity rate.

“I hope you are staying safe and have planned a weekend that will help you enjoy but also do what it takes to defeat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our positivity rate is up to 5.57%, and what it suggests is that we are still in a very dangerous place where this virus could easily get out of control.”

There were four reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 764.

The deaths reported Friday include a a 62-year-old woman from Graves County; a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 91-year-old man from Laurel County; and a 53-year-old man from Pulaski County.

Of the newly reported cases Friday, 21 were from children ages five and younger.

As of Friday, there have been at least 684,356 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky and at least 8,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We are in a place right now where this virus is spreading too much,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s beat COVID-19 so we don’t lose even more beloved Kentuckians.”

The governor is expected to have additional guidance for Kentucky’s bars and restaurants on Monday.

“Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” said Gov. Beshear yesterday. “Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Uncertainty of sports moving forward is making athletic directors anxious

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alex Walker
Centre College is planning to hold competition for all 24 sports in the spring.

News

Kentucky Education Association calling on all districts to start school online

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Education Association released a statement on the reopening of schools Friday, calling on districts to start the year online.

News

Gambling addiction on the rise during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
As we've fought COVID-19, we've been told to limit interaction with others as much as we can. In the meantime, there's been an increase in calls and texts to gambling helplines.

News

Lincoln County School District outlines school reopening plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
On Thursday the Lincoln County School Board voted to have children back in school August 26.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Woman rescued from water off Little Presque Isle dies, is identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
A Kentucky woman was pulled from the water after disappearing for five minutes Thursday afternoon.

Lexington

UK releases results for second day of student COVID testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The University of Kentucky has released data from the second day of student COVID-19 testing.

State

Ky. Supreme Court sets date to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Supreme Court has set a date to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Slowly Getting Back To Normal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
It's finally feeling like August this weekend

News

Health Cabinet pushes for more Kentuckians to take advantage of Medicaid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
This week the Cabinet for Health and Family Services called for more of the public to enroll in Medicaid if in need. Meanwhile, for many Kentuckians enrolling remains a confusing task.

State

Ky. bars prepare for new restrictions when they reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
They’ll have to make some big adjustments because the governor says the “bar experience will be completely different.”