Health dept. reports 84 COVID cases in Lexington; 6th-highest one-day increase

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 47.

The new cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 3,726. It’s the city’s sixth-highest increase in cases in one day.

RELATED: UK releases results for first day of student COVID testing

This follows Wednesday’s report which was the fourth-highest COVID case increase in one day and Tuesday’s report which was the second-highest.

MORE: Lexington adding COVID testing options as wait times continue to be an issue

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6

The current official state totals are 33,254 cases and 760 deaths.

