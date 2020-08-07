Advertisement

Kentucky adds Alabama, Ole Miss to 2020 SEC schedule

The Wildcats will visit Alabama and host Ole Miss this season.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops celebrates after winning an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops celebrates after winning an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(WBKO)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has added Alabama and Ole Miss to its 2020 SEC football schedule.

The first addition is a road trip to Alabama. This will be the first matchup with the Crimson Tide since 2016. Alabama has won six consecutive games in this series.

The second addition is a home game against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. The Rebels beat the Wildcats 37-34 in Lexington back in 2017.

With those two additions, Kentucky will play the following SEC teams this season: Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Georgia.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

“The two SEC announcements today – the medical protocols and the addition of two football opponents – help us continue planning for competition this fall,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are dealing with unique challenges. We appreciate Commissioner (Greg) Sankey, the SEC Office and the SEC Medical Task Force for their dedication and leadership as we take the next steps in this process.”

Kentucky finished 8-5 last season with a 3-5 record in the SEC. They capped the season with a big win over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS

ALABAMA

Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

ARKANSAS

Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri

Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida

AUBURN

Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

FLORIDA

Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss

Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

GEORGIA

Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama

Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas

KENTUCKY

Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn

Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU

Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida

Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

OLE MISS

Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky

Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

MISSOURI

Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

TENNESSEE

Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas

Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

TEXAS A&M

Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina

Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee

VANDERBILT

Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Uncertainty of sports moving forward is making athletic directors anxious

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Centre College is planning to hold competition for all 24 sports in the spring.

Sports

Morehead State will not play football this fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Pioneer Football League announced that it will not play a season in 2020.

Sports

SEC announces initial medical protocols for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Sports

Louisville dismisses 3 soccer players following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Three men's soccer players dismissed and three others suspended after weekend party

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky just outside the Top 25 in preseason coaches poll

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats received 73 points, good enough for No. 29 in the poll.

Sports

ACC releases 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Louisville will host Western Kentucky on September 12 to open the season.

Sports

Kentucky volleyball receives SEC Championship rings in surprise presentation

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
In November, the Wildcats swept Ole Miss to capture their third consecutive SEC championship.

Sports

WKYT Investigates | COVID-19’s impact on college recruiting in Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
High school seniors are hoping to use this season as a springboard to earn scholarships.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Ray Lewis’ sons transfer to Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis will play for the Wildcat football program.