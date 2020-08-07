Kentucky adds Alabama, Ole Miss to 2020 SEC schedule
The Wildcats will visit Alabama and host Ole Miss this season.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has added Alabama and Ole Miss to its 2020 SEC football schedule.
The first addition is a road trip to Alabama. This will be the first matchup with the Crimson Tide since 2016. Alabama has won six consecutive games in this series.
The second addition is a home game against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. The Rebels beat the Wildcats 37-34 in Lexington back in 2017.
With those two additions, Kentucky will play the following SEC teams this season: Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Georgia.
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
“The two SEC announcements today – the medical protocols and the addition of two football opponents – help us continue planning for competition this fall,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are dealing with unique challenges. We appreciate Commissioner (Greg) Sankey, the SEC Office and the SEC Medical Task Force for their dedication and leadership as we take the next steps in this process.”
Kentucky finished 8-5 last season with a 3-5 record in the SEC. They capped the season with a big win over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.
2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS
ALABAMA
Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee
Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri
ARKANSAS
Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri
Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida
AUBURN
Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia
Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina
FLORIDA
Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss
Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M
GEORGIA
Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama
Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas
KENTUCKY
Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn
Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama
LSU
Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida
Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt
OLE MISS
Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt
Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky
Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia
MISSOURI
Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State
Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU
SOUTH CAROLINA
Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU
Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss
TENNESSEE
Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas
Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn
TEXAS A&M
Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina
Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee
VANDERBILT
Previously scheduled: vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M
Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State
