Kentucky Education Association calling on all districts to start school online

(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Education Association released a statement on the reopening of schools Friday, calling on districts to start the year online.

The group represents 42,000 current and retired educators across the state. The KEA says the state’s current COVID-19 situation is not safe for students or teachers.

“KEA believes the choice, based on scientific evidence, is clear: Kentucky’s public schools should not open to in-person instruction at this time,” the press release said. “Every educator that can perform his or her duties from home should be encouraged to do so. For those whose job duties require their presence in school facilities, great care should be taken to ensure strict compliance with mask, social distancing, and disinfecting protocols. In short, only the most essential operations should occur in person, for the least period of time possible and with the fewest number of people.”

In the statement, KEA says in-person instruction should not resume until the infection rate in both Kentucky and the county in which the district is located are both below four percent, and both remain below four percent for 21 consecutive days as measured by a 7-day rolling average.

“KEA calls on school district decision makers, specifically superintendents and school boards, to make the responsible decision to protect students and educators by closing schools to in-person instruction and beginning the 2020-21 school year virtually for all students,” the statement said.

The group praised districts that have already made the decision to stay home.

