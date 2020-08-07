Advertisement

KSP: One arrested in connection to double homicide in Breckenridge Co.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says an arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide that happened in the Garfield community of Breckenridge County.

KSP says they were contacted by the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office around 2:09 a.m. Thursday to request help in a death investigation.

That investigation determined that 45-year-old Steven R. Gann of Garfield and 26-year-old Jacob R. Loeffler of Elizabethtown had been shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP says law enforcement were able to locate the suspect, 28-year-old Montez D. Johnson of Louisville, at an apartment complex on Ledgewood Parkway in Louisville.

Johnson was charged with murder and was later lodged in the Breckinridge Detection Center, Kentucky State Police says.

