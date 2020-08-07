Ky. bars prepare for new restrictions when they reopen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has extended Kentucky’s mask mandate for at least another 30 days. He says masks are helping control the spread of the virus.

Beshear is also planning to announce changes for bars and restaurants next week.

They’ll have to make some big adjustments because the governor says the bar experience will be “completely different.”

Beshear says bars will have more of a restaurant-style, meaning everyone will have a seat instead of walking around. People will sit with the groups they came with and orders will be taken at tables, not at the bar.

The governor is also highly encouraging outdoor seating.

He also says there will be a curfew.

Bars can only sell drinks until 10 p.m., then they have to close an hour later by 11.

Even though bars will be closing hours earlier than usual, Governor Beshear says we can’t exchange those late nights for house parties or gatherings after they close.

The governor says the new restrictions will be finalized and announced on Monday.

