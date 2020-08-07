Advertisement

Ky. Supreme Court sets date to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 orders

The Kentucky Supreme Court has set a date to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The Kentucky Supreme Court has set a date to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has set a date to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The case will go before the court on September 17:

The case revolves around the legality of the governor’s COVID-19 orders.

AG Cameron has said his motions aren’t about public safety, but about making sure the governor followed the law when issuing the orders.

In July, the Supreme Court blocked temporary injunctions issued by courts in Scott and Boone counties that would have blocked certain executive orders issued by Beshear.

The move kept in place, for the time being, many of the governor’s executive orders involving the coronavirus, including the mask mandate, which the governor extended by 30 days on Thursday.

The Supreme Court cited in July a need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy.

