Lincoln County School District outlines school reopening plans

On Thursday the Lincoln County School Board voted to have children back in school August 26.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky school districts are still planning on having students in the classroom later this month. On Thursday the Lincoln County School Board voted to have children back in school August 26.

But this year, going back to school has never been so different.

“We’re going to be checking temperatures before they get off the bus,” Lincoln County High School Principal Mike Godbey said.

Classrooms will be set up for social distancing and if kids sit closer than six feet, they will have to wear masks.

“Classrooms will have seating charts we will have to strictly adhere to,” Godbey said.

High school students will still change classes, but moving about in the hallway will require new directions with dividers down the middle.

“So we will be cleaning the classes in between student groups coming in,” Godbey said. “We will have to allow for that into our schools.”

It’s a lot to plan and prepare for with the first day just two and a half weeks away. Godbey says that according to a survey about 67 percent will be physically back in school.

The rest will be part of the Patriot Learning Academy, but Godbey stresses it’s nothing like NTI in the spring.

“Just for the high school kids, they will be able to be virtually online with the class, so they can log on and first period see the teacher.”

Those students will use chrome books and every student will have school supplies and two masks provided.

The Lincoln County School District will also be providing thermometers for each family in the school system.

