Merrick Inn Restaurant to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing immediately.
In a Facebook post, The Merrick Inn said a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. They’ll clean and sanitize the restaurant while it’s closed and test all the staff.
This is the restaurant’s first positive case from a staff member.
In the post, they did not say when it will reopen.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.