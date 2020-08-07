Merrick Inn Restaurant to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing immediately.

In a Facebook post, The Merrick Inn said a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. They’ll clean and sanitize the restaurant while it’s closed and test all the staff.

This is the restaurant’s first positive case from a staff member.

In the post, they did not say when it will reopen.

