Morehead State University athletes test positive for COVID-19

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan said that athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

According to WMKY radio, Morgan confirmed Thursday that some athletes arrived early to campus and tested positive.

Those athletes were taken to the local hospital to be examined per NCAA guidelines. The athletes were released and are now in quarantine.

During Thursday’s quarterly board meeting, Board of Regents Faculty Representative Annie Adams brought up concerns for the students.

Morgan says the cost of testing and the ability to test will depend on the final NCAA guidelines.

