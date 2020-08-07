Advertisement

Study shows Ky. students more anxious, depressed & less motivated after initial wave of COVID

As questions loom about a return to school, a study authored by Kentucky students and the Prichard Committee shows what kind of impact the initial wave of COVID-19 had on students.
As questions loom about a return to school, a study authored by Kentucky students and the Prichard Committee shows what kind of impact the initial wave of COVID-19 had on students.(wctv)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As questions loom about a return to school, a study authored by Kentucky students and the Prichard Committee shows what kind of impact the initial wave of COVID-19 had on students.

One of the project leaders had the chance to present their findings to the Kentucky Board of Education.

On August 5th, Paul Lawrence Dunbar Senior Sanaa Kahloon could barely believe what she’d be doing in 24 hours.

“When I took this job as research director, I was never imagining presenting in front of the KBE,” said Kahloon. “I was imagining like little publications in education journals. Not this.”

Since May, Kahloon and 24 other students from across the state have been conducting a study to see how Kentucky students viewed life and learning in the middle of a pandemic.

PREVIOUS: Kentucky student team surveying how COVID-19 has affected their peers

”That survey was asking questions about student’s home life, their educational life, their future plans, teacher dynamics (I guess), basically trying to get a holistic view of what students were experiencing during school closures in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kahloon said. “Overwhelmingly, we saw a shift towards more anxious, more depressed, less motivated, but what was most concerning was those shifts were concentrated among poor, working-class, African American, any minority or disadvantaged group were experiencing these shifts at a dramatically larger rate than upper class, middle-class white students were.”

“We should be prioritizing the students that already were the most disadvantaged in mitigating these impacts,” Kahloon said.

Kahloon tells us this study is vital for the reopening of schools because it gives a perspective that may not have been looked at as closely during planning.

“When we’re discussing school reopening, a lot of conversations were being had around educators, administrators, and adults but not any kind of student feedback that I’ve seen,” Kahloon said. “And the student feedback is arguably the most important because we are the ones who will be experiencing whatever type of education system is come up with.”

Kahloon tells us that the research team will now interview 50 students from across the commonwealth to get a more personalized view of the struggles they’re facing.

They hope to do that three times this year to get a holistic picture of how students cope in the middle of a pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Morehead State will not play football this fall

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Pioneer Football League announced that it will not play a season in 2020.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 84 COVID cases in Lexington; 6th-highest one-day increase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 84 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Nice for now before Summer air arrives

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Get out and enjoy the new few nice days, because a Summer feel is right around the corner

News

Merrick Inn Restaurant to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing immediately.

Latest News

News

New UK, NAACP research initiative will focus on educational equity, civil rights, and social justice

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The initiative will mean new opportunities for UK students to participate in research and internships in education-focused civil rights work.

News

KSP: One arrested in connection to double homicide in Breckenridge Co.

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Montez D. Johnson was charged with murder and was later lodged in the Breckinridge Detection Center, Kentucky State Police says.

News

Morehead State University athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan said that athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Chemical leak in Williamsburg now contained, roadway back open

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Whitley County officials say the chemical spill has been contained and the roadway is back open.

News

Madison Co. Education Association calls for schools to start year with online classes

Updated: 16 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Ag commissioner Quarles encouraging Kentuckians to support farmers markets

Updated: 16 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:30 PM