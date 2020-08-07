Advertisement

UK releases results for second day of student COVID testing

The university has multiple COVID testing sites set up across campus. The one at Kroger Field is the only drive-up site.
The university has multiple COVID testing sites set up across campus. The one at Kroger Field is the only drive-up site.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has released data from the second day of student COVID-19 testing.

Tuesday, the university did 919 tests with 11 positive results.

On Monday, UK began the first round of its plan to test 30,000 students. Out of 1,823 students tested on Monday day, 12 results came back positive for coronavirus.

After two days of testing, the positivity rate is now at 0.8%.

The university says the results are on a three-day delay.

UK says they will update the testing data on a daily basis. You can find the results here.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 22, testing for all students will be available at no cost at five sites on campus and offered through Lexington-based testing and genomics company, Wild Health.

