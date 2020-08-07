Uncertainty of sports moving forward is making athletic directors anxious

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At the Division III and Division II level, fall sports championships have been cancelled.

At Centre College in Danville, fall sports will not begin until at least January 1, 2021.

The Southern Athletic Association announced the following:

“The affected fall sports include football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cheerleading, and men’s and women’s cross country. Winter sports of swimming and diving, women’s basketball and men’s basketball will not compete against outside competition prior to January 1. Spring sports that compete over fall and spring, such as golf and tennis, will also wait until January 1 for outside competition.”

Centre Athletic Director Brad Fields said the uncertainty of sports moving forward is making him anxious.

“We are working off the hopeful assumption that 2021 will be better,” said Fields. “If it is, our plan is to actually hold competition for all 24 of our sports. That almost makes me want to grab a paper bag and breathe into it rapidly.”

At Transylvania University in Lexington, with the exception of some low-risk sports like golf, fall sports will not begin competition until 2021.

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) released the following statement on July 27:

“A decision on the timing of basketball season (defined as high contact risk sport by the NCAA) will be made in the near future. Swimming and diving is classified as a low contact risk sport and will continue forward with its standard schedule. The sports of indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse have also not been altered at this time.”

Like Centre, Transylvania is already working on schedules to play a majority of their sports in the spring.

“My staff are anxious,” said Transylvania Athletic Director Holly Sheilley. “The athletic training staff and sports information. I just said look, everybody breathe and we are going to make this happen. If they say we can do it, Transy will make it happen. We will do whatever it takes to make this happen.”

