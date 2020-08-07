Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman rescued from water off Little Presque Isle dies at hospital

A Kentucky woman was pulled from the water after disappearing for five minutes Thursday afternoon.
Little Presque Isle, Marquette MI
By Catherine Lightfoot
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kentucky woman died at the hospital Friday morning after being pulled from Lake Superior Thursday afternoon.

The Michigan State Police say the 42-year-old woman from Lexington, Ky. was snorkeling with her family around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. She went under and didn’t come back up.

According to police, witnesses reported she was under water for about five minutes before other beach-goers found her. A nurse who was at the beach gave her CPR before first responders arrived.

The woman was taken to UP Health System-Marquette. Police said the woman died in the intensive care unit.

Her name has not been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

