UPDATE: Woman rescued from water off Little Presque Isle dies at hospital

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kentucky woman died at the hospital Friday morning after being pulled from Lake Superior Thursday afternoon.

The Michigan State Police say the 42-year-old woman from Lexington, Ky. was snorkeling with her family around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. She went under and didn’t come back up.

According to police, witnesses reported she was under water for about five minutes before other beach-goers found her. A nurse who was at the beach gave her CPR before first responders arrived.

The woman was taken to UP Health System-Marquette. Police said the woman died in the intensive care unit.

Her name has not been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

