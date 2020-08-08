Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Humidity and storm chances on the rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying such a wonderful week, our typical August weather pattern is returning with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.

For your evening and night ahead, you can expect mild conditions to continue. After highs reached near the mid-80s, we’ll keep lower 80s around through sunset and then start to cool through the 70s into tonight. Fortunately, dry conditions will continue with mostly clear skies, and humidity levels remain low as well.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s across the Commonwealth. After a decent start to the day, you’ll start to feel the humidity creeping through the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s, which does put us back on par for where we’re supposed to be this time of year. Most of the day will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but then as we head into Sunday night, a complex of showers and thunderstorms will work through parts of the state, putting down some heavy rainfall. Models still vary on the direct path, but parts of central and southern Kentucky look to be in the line of receiving some of these storms.

We keep the daily rain and thunderstorms chances around for all of this next week. Most days will feature isolated to scattered storm chances that pop-up in the afternoon and evening, but Tuesday looks to bring in a little more widespread actions across the state. No matter the day, these storm chances could end up on the strong side and put down some heavy rainfall when they move through. Otherwise, highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s throughout the week, and when we see dry times, humidity levels will be high, making it feel much warmer.

