Advertisement

AP source: MAC cancels fall football season due to virus

According to ESPN reports, the Mid-American Conference is expected to announce the cancellation of its 2020 football season.
According to ESPN reports, the Mid-American Conference is expected to announce the cancellation of its 2020 football season.(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the university presidents voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season. MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference schedules. Without them, the strain of trying to implement all that it would take to keep players and staff safe during a pandemic became too much.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Kentucky adds Alabama, Ole Miss to 2020 SEC schedule

Updated: 14 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Kentucky adds Alabama, Ole Miss to 2020 SEC schedule

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats will visit Alabama and host Ole Miss this season.

Sports

Uncertainty of sports moving forward is making athletic directors anxious

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Centre College is planning to hold competition for all 24 sports in the spring.

Latest News

Sports

Morehead State will not play football this fall

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Pioneer Football League announced that it will not play a season in 2020.

Sports

SEC announces initial medical protocols for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Sports

Louisville dismisses 3 soccer players following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Three men's soccer players dismissed and three others suspended after weekend party

Sports

Kentucky just outside the Top 25 in preseason coaches poll

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats received 73 points, good enough for No. 29 in the poll.

Sports

ACC releases 2020 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Louisville will host Western Kentucky on September 12 to open the season.

Sports

Kentucky volleyball receives SEC Championship rings in surprise presentation

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
In November, the Wildcats swept Ole Miss to capture their third consecutive SEC championship.