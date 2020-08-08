Advertisement

Community members report white supremacy letters in mailboxes

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Director of Chabad of the Bluegrass, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, says a letter reading “white power” and “blood of the soil,” a Nazi slogan, was put in people’s mailboxes across Versailles and in the Scott County area.

He says it’s written in the form of a recruitment letter white supremacy groups use. A phone number was written at the bottom of the hate mail.

Rabbi Litvin says the goal of the letter is to intimidate people and make them feel like they don’t belong in the country.

“Our reply to being told to leave is to be prouder, to be more open and more vocal about our role in the community,” Rabbi Litvin said. “We’re very proud to be a part of the community. I love Lexington and I love Kentucky, and there is nothing that is going to make us leave.”

In response to the letter, Rabbi Litvin says they drafted their own letter to pass out within the community.

He says they wrote one telling people they matter and are appreciated, no matter their race or religion.

