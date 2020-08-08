Deputies: Inmate captured after escaping during transport to jail in Johnson Co.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Martin County inmate was captured Friday afternoon after deputies say he escaped custody while on the way to jail.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says Joshua Scott, 33, was being transported to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. However, just after 2 p.m. Friday, deputies say Scott managed to escape from the transport officer in the area of U.S. 23 and Route 1559 in the Nippa area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments were called in to help search for Scott. Deputies say a short time later, they received a tip that he had been spotted in a nearby residential area.

Deputies say they responded to that residential area, found Scott, and arrested him.

Scott is now in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, and is facing additional charges of second degree escape, disorderly conduct, and third degree criminal trespassing.

