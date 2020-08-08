Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK students have started moving into residence halls on campus, with the beginning of the fall semester quickly approaching.

Saturday was the first day of move-in for the fall 2020 semester. UK officials say about 6,500 students will be moving into residence halls through August 16.

This year, UK is requiring all students to make an appointment to move in, in order to accomodate COVID-19 related safety guidlines. UK estimates between 300 and 1,000 students will move in each day.

UK is also providing COVID-19 tests for all students as they return to campus.

Fall semester classes begin on Monday, August 17. UK is planning to hold in-person instruction from August 17 until Thanksgiving break.

