Advertisement

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Fall semester move-in is now underway on the UK campus, Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Fall semester move-in is now underway on the UK campus, Saturday, August 8, 2020.(Shelby Lofton/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK students have started moving into residence halls on campus, with the beginning of the fall semester quickly approaching.

Saturday was the first day of move-in for the fall 2020 semester. UK officials say about 6,500 students will be moving into residence halls through August 16.

This year, UK is requiring all students to make an appointment to move in, in order to accomodate COVID-19 related safety guidlines. UK estimates between 300 and 1,000 students will move in each day.

UK is also providing COVID-19 tests for all students as they return to campus.

Fall semester classes begin on Monday, August 17. UK is planning to hold in-person instruction from August 17 until Thanksgiving break.

MORE: UK continues to get ready for students to return to campus

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unemployment rally also hosts food drive to support struggling families

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A group called Constitutional Kentucky called people together at the Capitol on Saturday. Tony Wheatley said they weren’t there to knock down Governor Beshear’s door. Instead, they’re trying to send a message through actions by taking matters into their own hands.

News

Ohio man killed in crash on I-75 in Boone County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened in the northbound lanes around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall season due to virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season.

News

Whitley County E-911 requests help finding missing juvenile

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators say Keyshawna Walker is originally from Richmond, and may be in the Rockholds area.

Latest News

News

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A police pursuit that began in Cincinnati continued into Kentucky, where four pedestrians were struck and two were killed, police said.

News

Fayette Health Dept. reports 131 new COVID cases in Lexington; highest one-day increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The health department says Lexington has had 602 total COVID cases through the first week of August.

News

Deputies: Inmate captured after escaping during transport to jail in Johnson Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says Joshua Scott, a Martin County inmate, escaped from the transport officer in the Nippa area.

News

Laurel County business robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the robber stole money from T Mart Discount Tobacco around 9 p.m. Friday.

News

Woman injured when car flips in Saturday morning crash in Lexington

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Police say the driver will likely face charges after she's released from the hospital.

News

Kentucky realtors say Lexington housing market is booming

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The Lexington housing market is booming despite financial downturn caused by COVID-19.