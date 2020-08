Fayette Health Dept. reports 131 new COVID cases in Lexington; highest one-day increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington Saturday morning, marking the highest one-day increase for the city.

No new deaths were reported, and the city’s death toll from the virus remains at 47.

The new cases from Friday bring Lexington’s total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 3,857. The health department says Lexington has had 602 total cases just in the first week of August.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4

100 cases, July 23

91 cases, July 31

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

84 cases, Aug. 6

82 cases, Aug. 1

69 cases, July 15 and July 19

67 cases, July 26

65 cases, July 10

63 cases, Aug. 2

