Gov. Beshear: 801 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths reported Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 801 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 34,578 cases. The positivity rate currently stands at 6.02%.

“Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today is a tough day in our fight against COVID-19. I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive. We simply need to do better.”

Twenty-nine of the newly reported cases were from children age five and younger.

The Governor also reported eight new deaths today, bringing the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 772.

They include a 64-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 56-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 68-year-old man from Bell County; a 93-year-old man from Christian County; a 97-year-old woman, also from Christian County; a 66-year-old woman from Pulaski County; an 82-year-old woman from Clinton County, and a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

“Folks, we need your help. This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 690,942 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 8,647 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

