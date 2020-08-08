Advertisement

KY Attorney General announces new online form to report Medicaid Fraud

Form allows Kentuckians to electronically report abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a new tool for reporting suspected Medicaid fraud and patient abuse to his office on Friday.

Kentuckians can now anonymously and electronically report abuse, neglect and exploitation by completing an online form located at ag.ky.gov/medicaidfraud.

The new form allows Kentuckians to submit complaints from electronic devices, including smartphones, computers and tablets. The form allows users to provide information to their complaint, including Medicaid facility, the healthcare provider’s information, the patient’s name and the suspected abuser’s name.

The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse investigates and prosecutes those guilty of patient abuse and medical provider fraud, including caregivers, medical doctors, dentists, hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, durable medical equipment sellers, ambulance companies, taxis, or any company who bills the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program for healthcare goods or services provided to Medicaid beneficiaries.

“Providers who fraudulently bill Medicaid for healthcare goods and services steal taxpayers dollars and can endanger the health and welfare of beneficiaries,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We want to ensure our seniors are treated with dignity and respect by making it easier for Kentuckians to report suspected fraud and abuse. This new resource quickly provides us with the information we need to investigate claims and to prosecute those guilty of harming our seniors and Medicaid recipients.”

Both state and federal law provide for criminal and civil penalties against individuals who engage in Medicaid fraud and abuse.

To file a Medicaid fraud and abuse complaint, visit ag.ky.gov/medicaidfraud. or call the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).

