Laurel County business robbed at gunpoint

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person deputies say robbed a business at gunpoint Friday night.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. at T Mart Discount Tobacco on U.S. 25, south of London.

Deputies say the robber, armed with a pistol, stole an undetermined amount of money from the business. They say the suspect wore a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a white baseball cap, and a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

