Advertisement

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.
Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organization said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren’t immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky realtors say Lexington housing market is booming

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The Lexington housing market is booming despite financial downturn caused by COVID-19.

News

Two area parks and rec departments cancel fall youth sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two parks and recreation departments in the area have cancelled fall youth sports because of COVID-19.

Lexington

The Breakdown with Toa Green, owner of Crank and Boom: Cranking out ice cream and keeping a business going during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Crank and Boom is an ice cream shop located in Lexington. There are two locations, one though forced to find a new home after the pandemic shut down it's location at The Summit. The owner finding a new location, adjusting to new restrictions and coming up with new ice cream flavors to shine light on the work done by the governor and health leaders throughout the pandemic. Owner, Toa Green, joined us live to talk Friday at 6:30 on the CW Lexington about how the pandemic has affected her business, how things are going now and what she hopes for the future.

News

Community members report white supremacy letters in mailboxes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Director of Chabad of the Bluegrass, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, says a letter reading “white power” and “blood of the soil,” a Nazi slogan, was put in people’s mailboxes across Versailles and in the Scott County area.

Latest News

News

Scott Co. hate mail

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Roxanne Reid
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses Trump's acceptance speech, negotiations on the next relief bill, and mail-in voting

State

Harrison Co. deputy has close call after opioid exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Several central Kentucky communities have seen a rise in overdose cases since the start of the pandemic. Dangerous drugs like meth and fentanyl are still on the streets being abused. One Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy knows the danger firsthand after a recent exposure and the life-threatening side effects it can cause.WKYT was able to talk with the deputy about those frightening moments after a routine stop.

News

Kentucky Education Association calling on all districts to start school online

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Ky. Supreme Court sets date to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.