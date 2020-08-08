Ohio man killed in crash on I-75 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One man was killed, and another injured, in a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 in Boone County early Saturday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 176.

Deputies say a Honda had stalled on the interstate due to mechanical issues. They say the driver of a Chrysler wasn’t able to stop in time, and struck the back of the Honda, pushing that car into a concrete barrier.

Deputies say a tractor-trailer then hit the Chrysler, following the initial collision.

Deputies say a passenger in the Honda, Franklin A. Morales Temaj, 26, of Cincinnati, died at the scene. They say the driver of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

