Report: Kenny Payne weighing an offer to join the Knicks

Payne is closely connected to Knicks executive William Wesley and Leon Rose.
The Knicks are pursuing UK assistant Kenny Payne.
The Knicks are pursuing UK assistant Kenny Payne.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a report from Jeff Goodman, the New York Knicks have extended an offer to Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne to join their organization.

Payne is closely connected to Knicks executive William Wesley and Leon Rose.

Payne has coached with the Wildcats since 2010 and his son, Zan, is entering his third year as a walk-on with the program.

In addition to Payne, Kentucky deputy director of athletics DeWayne Peevy is a candidate for the Athletic Director position at DePaul.

Both Payne and Peevy are crucial to John Calipari’s operation in Lexington.

