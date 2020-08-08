Advertisement

Serena Williams set to play in Lexington after six-month break

The 23-time Grand Slam event champion is preparing for the inaugural Top Seed Open.
Serena Williams is set to play in Lexington.
Serena Williams is set to play in Lexington.(ESPN)
By GARY B. GRAVES
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six months have passed since Serena Williams’ last tennis tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam event champion is preparing for the inaugural Top Seed Open that begins Monday near Lexington, Kentucky.

It’s a recently added hard court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

The WTA’s first event in the U.S. since March features a field that includes sister Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and rising star Coco Gauff. 

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

Sports

High schools preparing video streaming options if fans can’t attend games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Scott County High School installed cameras back in March to prepare for this scenario.

Sports

Report: Kenny Payne weighing an offer to join the Knicks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Payne is closely connected to Knicks executive William Wesley and Leon Rose.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall season due to virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Kentucky adds Alabama, Ole Miss to 2020 SEC schedule

Updated: 20 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Kentucky adds Alabama, Ole Miss to 2020 SEC schedule

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats will visit Alabama and host Ole Miss this season.

Sports

Uncertainty of sports moving forward is making athletic directors anxious

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Centre College is planning to hold competition for all 24 sports in the spring.

Sports

Morehead State will not play football this fall

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Pioneer Football League announced that it will not play a season in 2020.

Sports

SEC announces initial medical protocols for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.