Serena Williams set to play in Lexington after six-month break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six months have passed since Serena Williams’ last tennis tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam event champion is preparing for the inaugural Top Seed Open that begins Monday near Lexington, Kentucky.

I've missed the sound of these groundstrokes. ❤️🔥 #TSOpenLex



🎥: Patrick Mouratoglou's IG post pic.twitter.com/l4EIRs5uP0 — Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) August 8, 2020

It’s a recently added hard court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

The WTA’s first event in the U.S. since March features a field that includes sister Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and rising star Coco Gauff.

