The Breakdown with Toa Green, owner of Crank and Boom: Cranking out ice cream and keeping a business going during the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Crank and Boom is an ice cream shop located in Lexington. There are two locations, one though forced to find a new home after the pandemic shut down it’s location at The Summit. The owner finding a new location, adjusting to new restrictions and coming up with new ice cream flavors to shine light on the work done by the governor and health leaders throughout the pandemic. Owner, Toa Green, joined us live to talk Friday at 6:30 on the CW Lexington about how the pandemic has affected her business, how things are going now and what she hopes for the future.

