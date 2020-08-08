Advertisement

Tiz the Law wins Travers Stakes at Saratoga

The Belmont winner will be the Kentucky Derby favorite on September 5.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Belmont winner Tiz the Law has easily won the $1 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga, and heads to Kentucky for next month’s Derby as the favorite.

Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.65 and paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10.

The 3-year-old colt remains undefeated this year with four straight graded stakes victories.

He became the first New York-bred in 138 years to win the Belmont Stakes on June 20 in the first leg of the rescheduled Triple Crown series.

Tiz the Law began his racing career at Saratoga last summer and has six wins in seven starts.

