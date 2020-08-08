Tiz the Law wins Travers Stakes at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Belmont winner Tiz the Law has easily won the $1 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga, and heads to Kentucky for next month’s Derby as the favorite.

Spectacular! Tiz The Law wins the Grade 1 $1m Runhappy Travers at Saratoga @TheNYRA! pic.twitter.com/9Md9Oebah9 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 8, 2020

Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.65 and paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10.

The 3-year-old colt remains undefeated this year with four straight graded stakes victories.

He became the first New York-bred in 138 years to win the Belmont Stakes on June 20 in the first leg of the rescheduled Triple Crown series.

Tiz the Law began his racing career at Saratoga last summer and has six wins in seven starts.

