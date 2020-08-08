Advertisement

Twins make unexpected arrival at check up appointment, first born in toilet

By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An unprecedented labor for the first time at one local facility. The new mother is sharing the story about how her new bundles made quite the arrival into the world.

“It was real shocking, I wasn’t scared because I felt really safe with them,” said Lamessia Evans.

They say two is better than one, and for new mother Lamessia Evans, bringing that phrase to literal life, came as quite the surprise.

“It was actually my check up - it was my last ultrasound,” said Evans.

The fateful morning of June 26, she thought she’d see her twin babies through a screen at TJ Health Pavilion, but the boys had other plans in mind.

“I didn’t know I was going through labor at all,” she said. ”Dr. Craddock came in and he asked for gloves and everything and I’m like no he’s coming, he’s hanging out, and by the time they got him the gloves, Kaiser was already out in the toilet.”

Her OB/Gyn Dr. John Craddock was able to get in there, cut the umbilical chord and then get Evans to an exam room.

“The teamwork really made a difference in preventing a catastrophe when we had the twins delivery in the office. Everyone was running around making sure we had the stuff we needed -- warm towels, clamps for the babies,” said Dr. Craddock.

Once in the exam room, they discovered the second baby was breech. Dr. Craddock then performed a breech extraction. Moments later, baby number two was out safe and sound.

“They made me feel really safe,” said Evans about the staff at T.J. Health Pavilion. “I was more so worried about them it wasn’t even me I wasn’t in pain or nothing.”

So if anyone knows the saying two is better then one, it’s Evans. A twin herself, now mothering twin boys who will surely always keep Evans on her toes, and awake for quite some time.

“The labor was easy, but can’t get him to go to bed,” she said with a laugh.

Dr. Craddock has delivered more than 6,000 babies during his 19-year career, he had never delivered one outside of the delivery room. There are about 1,200 babies delivered each year at T.J. Samson. However, the twins were the first babies born at the Pavilion.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

